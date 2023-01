Emmitsburg, Md. (January 28, 2023)--It was a tale of two halves for Mount St. Mary's in a 73-62 home loss to Saint Peter's before a near sellout crowd on Winter Homecoming at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers led by 12 at the break, only to see the Peacocks roar back in the second half for the victory. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 21 points in the game.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO