A Canadian wildlife enthusiast captured a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” from his drone. Derek Keith Burgoyne was in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick on Jan. 12 when he witnessed the shocking moment a moose shed its antlers. He spotted three bull moose — two of which had already shed their antlers — and started to film using a drone. As he was filming, the third moose paused, started shaking its body and dropped both antlers into the snow. The video is shot from above, and the moose is seen running away from the scene after dropping its antlers. Burgoyne shared in his video that this was the second...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO