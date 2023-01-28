Read full article on original website
Are You Struggling With Social-Media-Induced Loneliness?
Many people come to therapy when they are struggling with loneliness. They ask questions like:. “Why do I feel lonelier now than ever before, despite being more connected online?”. “How can I make meaningful connections with others when everything is done online?”. “Why do I feel like social media is...
Catching Stress: Your Social World Can Be a Source of Stress
A person’s stress is connected to the stress of the people in their social circle. The link is stronger when the people in a social circle have comparable levels of stress to each other. This may happen because people base conclusions on others’ reactions and because they try to...
Change Without Shame
Many of us approach change through self-shame. Shame activates our fear-response system, which is counterproductive to lasting change. Science shows us that self-compassion is a more effective approach. As January wanes, so too may your resolve for positive change dwindle. For many of us, January starts with a ray of...
The Consequences of Not Trusting Your Feelings
Feelings aren’t always as they appear and are easily disguised as thoughts. Until one gets under their thoughts and into their root emotions, the trap of overthinking will continue. Once a person knows what they feel, they can metabolize the emotion, communicate, and move on. You should fix what...
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
How to Counter TikTok’s Mental Health Misinformation
During the pandemic, TikTok served as a way for teens to connect with others over sharing a mental health illness. Predatory advertising and popularity incentives drove creation of content that promoted self-diagnosis and misinformation. Parents and clinicians can assist teens who are identifying with mental illnesses with non-judgmental questions and...
Choosing to Live According to Your Values
Values represent a direction and associated behaviors that have the potential to bring joy and fulfillment. There is no finish line. The focus on values is at the core of a therapeutic intervention called acceptance and commitment therapy. A classic ACT exercise for accessing values is to think about your...
A Novel Method: The Parenting 'Drip Campaign'
Parents can learn from marketing tactics by influencing their children with short teaching moments. Reactive parenting with frustration may be emotionally disruptive to the child impairing their ability to learn new behaviors. Short frequent guidance can build a strong bond and allow parents to model empathy and calmness and provide...
Finding Joy and Engaging in the Dance of Life
Why is it so challenging for adults to find joy in the everyday, yet so easy for children? We enter the world with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Because we are constantly in the present moment, our eyes see only what is right in front of us, making us little masters of mindfulness. We engage freely and smile easily. As we move from infancy through toddlerhood, we play ceaselessly and ask endless questions.
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
Do You Know Who You're Dating?
When people grow up with the same friends and families that are intertwined, they leave traceable footprints of where they’ve been, who they’ve been with, and what is important to look to in the future. They form a community of people who matter to each other. When they...
The Mental Benefits of Seeking Awe
Awe is an emotional experience felt when individuals encounter powerful experiences, such as works of art, giving birth, or nature. The feeling of awe evokes a sense of wonder and can transform the way we see the world. The experience of awe can make us feel diminished and insignificant. Encountering...
The Secret to Connecting With My Autistic Son
I've learned that when my autistic son has an outburst or meltdown, we must summon our empathy. Our focus must not be on making him stop. When he is upset, we must listen wisely to find the key to calming him. Our response must be "can do," not "we can't."...
Are Moms to Blame When Their Kids Behave Badly?
Moms are often blamed when their kids behave in unwelcome ways. Some kids suffer from complicated conditions that aren’t easily seen or understood. Kids who act out in school aren’t necessarily naughty. They might be struggling with ADHD, anxiety, autism, or an undiagnosed disease. When I was pregnant,...
"I'm So OCD!": The Misuse of Mental Health Language
People often co-opt mental health terminology to describe everyday behavior. These terms are used loosely, although the mental health community is specific about how they define these conditions. This can trivialize complex conditions and perpetuate harmful and misleading stereotypes and myths. People often borrow terminology from the language of mental...
Thought Reading and Mind Hacking
By scanning a person’s brain, scientists may be able to decode people's thoughts, their dreams and even their intentions. Thought-reading techniques can help patients with locked-in syndrome communicate and feel human. We all must ensure that scientific progress serves the best interests of humankind and is not used unethically.
Parenting Teenage Boys in the Age of Online Influencers
Parents are often not aware of the online influencers their teenage sons follow. Communication is key for parents to understand the role of influencers on their teenage sons. Influencers may or may not impact a teenager's life, so it's best for parents to stay attuned to their teen's mental health.
The Power of Our Words
Not everyone realizes how powerful words can be. One negative statement can negate thousands of kind and thoughtful words we have said to someone. It's important to consider how our words—both negative and positive—will affect others and ourselves before we use them. I think everyone agrees that words...
The Surprising Link Between Effort and Meaning
Behavioral economists have long spoken about mental labor in terms of economics—people usually think of effort in terms of costs and payoffs. According to the "law of least effort," people find exerting either physical or cognitive effort aversive or costly. Some people—such as mountaineers and Rubik's cubers—choose to exert...
Are Moments of Human Connection Always Joyful?
Moments of human connection have a positive psychological impact, but they do not always feel joyful. Meaningful interactions are often characterized by a complex mix of emotions—sometimes a mix of happy feelings and difficult ones. No matter what feelings we experience in the process of connecting, we tend to...
