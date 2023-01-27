Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
beefmagazine.com
Scott identifies key farm bill issues
House Ag Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., identified five key issues he plans to prioritize in the upcoming Farm Bill. They include expanding rural broadband, which Scott says should be funded through USDA to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. According to him, USDA knows what works for rural communities better than other federal agencies and will provide more immediate solutions to rural communities that do not have adequate or affordable broadband access.
monitordaily.com
TCC Financial Closes $30.8MM Senior Secured Term Loan Facility For California Equipment Company
TCC Financial (TCC), the U.S. lending division of Travelers Capital, a Canadian-based asset-based lender, announced the closing of a $30.8 million senior secured term loan facility to support the growth and development needs of a leading heavy equipment rental business headquartered in California. Structured as a non-fully amortization 24-month bridge loan, the facility was tailored to assist the firm re-stabilize in a post-COVID environment, improve free cash flow retention and inject working capital to help with the company’s growth objective. To ensure business operations and existing vendor relationships were not interrupted, TCC took an asset-specific underwriting approach and carved out specific classes and units of personal property, concurrently entering into inter-creditor agreements for a seamless closing amongst the existing creditors.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth payment parity only good through 2023
The federal government extended telehealth waivers for two years, but the current higher rate of reimbursement is in place only through the end of this year. During the public health emergency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburses providers at the non-facility rate, which creates payment parity between an in-person and a telehealth visit.
The CFO of the future needs these skills—and they go far beyond finance
The role has evolved radically over the past decade.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
aiexpress.io
Bridged Raises Over £575K in Funding
Bridged, a London, UK-based no-code AI answer to automate content material advertising funnels for publishers, raised greater than £575,000 (€650,000) in funding. The spherical was led by BY Enterprise Companions, with participation from QVentures, and 4 angel traders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
k12dive.com
Manning up for men: Recruitment and retention in the early childhood field
The early childhood care and education field tends to be no man’s land. Nationwide, a meager 3.2 percent of ECE and kindergarten teachers are men, and 44 percent of them leave the field within five years.1 Roadblocks to men teaching young children include rigid ideas about gender roles, perceptions of ECE as a low-prestige job, lack of benefits and a living wage, the suspicions of families and colleagues who question why men would want to teach young children. In addition, the glass escalator tends to put men on the fast track to advancement when they enter mainly female fields. As a result, men in ECE often wind up in administration, though they leave their hearts in the classroom and stay teachers at their core.2.
How The Best Executives Show Leadership in Times of Uncertainty
Here are a few ways that executives can provide supportive leadership in challenging times.
