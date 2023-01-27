In 2020, Hopedale Town Meeting adopted the Community Preservation Act (and the bylaw passed in 2021), and now the committee to allocate those funds is being established. The CPC will consist of nine members, including four community members at large, and will make recommendations to the town on where to spend the money in areas of historical preservation, open space and recreation, and affordable housing.

HOPEDALE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO