Hopedale, MA

hopedaletownnews.com

Members sought for Community Preservation Committee

In 2020, Hopedale Town Meeting adopted the Community Preservation Act (and the bylaw passed in 2021), and now the committee to allocate those funds is being established. The CPC will consist of nine members, including four community members at large, and will make recommendations to the town on where to spend the money in areas of historical preservation, open space and recreation, and affordable housing.
HOPEDALE, MA
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA

