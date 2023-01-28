ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31737e_0kUYDfaT00

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city.

According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.

“He was cemented to the ground,” the animal services organization wrote. “You read that right. Completely stuck to the sidewalk off Yamato Road for what seemed like days. He was left to die.”

The dog, a Pekingese mix estimated to be 10 years old, was brought to the animal clinic by a resident.

“It took them, they say, about an hour to pick him up off the sidewalk,” Julia Sheehan, the veterinarian who has been treating Trooper, told WPBF-TV. “He was stuck.”

Staff members at the clinic determined that the dog had 22 medical conditions, WSVN-TV reported.

The most critical conditions Trooper was suffering from included paralysis, heart murmur, corneal ulcers, an enlarged prostate, worms, ear infections, severe periodontal disease and a urinary tract infection, Tri-County Humane wrote on Facebook.

“He was covered in fecal material, burrs, even maggots,” Sheehan told WBPF. “He had a lot of wounds on his skin, long nails that when we cut them, basically pus came out.”

Trooper’s hair was so matted that it had to be shaved off, Sheehan said.

Medical costs to treat the dog have exceeded $2,500, “but our real need is to get him to a specialist to see if we can get him to walk,” Tri-County wrote.

Sheehan said Trooper has been responding well to the treatments and the attention he has been receiving from the Tri-County Humane staff. Sheehan believes the dog’s prognosis for recovery is good.

“I think it’s good. I think he’s a trooper,” she told WPBF. “That’s why we named him that.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent

A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction. "This is my home," Cynthia Harte, 62, told Contact 5. Harte has lived in her Stuart apartment for 22 years. She told Contact...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash On Turnpike Slowing Traffic In Boca Raton

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Traffic is still very slow in the area as of 5:22 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A multi-car crash on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Glades Road is causing traffic delays just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash, in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Living Room Theaters on FAU Boca Raton campus to close permanently Feb. 9

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Living Room Theaters, an independent film theater on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, will close permanently on Feb. 9, the company announced, citing low attendance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent and foreign films were shown on four screens since 2010...
BOCA RATON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy