Filming a reality show can be hard going; not just on the people who star in the production, but on the crew that must capture it all. The skippers and fishermen who appear on the "Deadliest Catch" are well aware that they're not the only people in danger while catching crabs. For instance, in 2012 the official "Deadliest Catch" YouTube page posted a video about Shane Moore, a cameraman who would go to extreme lengths to get just the right shot for the show, sometimes to the bemusement of the skippers he worked with.

2 DAYS AGO