ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Patrick Lysaght Kicks Off SciArt 2023 LASER Series With ‘Come Closer. Look Deeper.’ Talk & Art Experience Feb. 25

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Places to visit in Santa Fe, NM. The beautiful city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an excellent destination for art lovers and travelers. The city is located in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is known for its Pueblo-style architecture. It is also a great place to see creative art displays and enjoy a variety of museums. Here are a few things to do in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

2023 New Mexico Black Business Summit Feb. 7-8

New Mexico Economic Development Departments JEDI Office News:. The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber, CABQ Office of Black Community Engagement, Minority Business Development Agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s JEDI Office, New Mexico Small Business Administration, and more are coming together to host a black business summit in honor of black history month for business owners and entrepreneurs across the state at the Albuquerque Convention Center and online on Feb 7-8.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6

ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

2023-2024 Course Selection At LAMS & LAHS Begins Feb. 6

Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’

If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Long Hair Records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Long Hair Records has many treasures and hidden gems in store. It offers a variety of vinyl records, VHS tapes, and cassettes to anyone interested in music or cinema. The owner of the shop, Ehren Salazar-Marcrum who goes by Salazar, says he owns “about 40,000 records and about 6,000 VHS tapes.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos High School’s Ann Stewart Earns National Distinction As Certified Master Athletic Administrator

LAHS Athletic Director Ann Stewart recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Courtesy/LAPS. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Los Alamos High School Athletic Director Ann Stewart has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy