FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
James Harden Poses With Lil Baby, Meek Mill, & Kevin Hart As His 49ers Get Blown Out
James Harden has completely embraced Philadelphia ever since joining the 76ers. Overall, Harden has been great with the team, and as it stands, they are on a nice little run. Having said that, there are a lot of fans out there who would like to see him with the team for a long time.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Referees Tonight
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Unfortunately, while we've gotten a really close game, we've also had some really questionable officiating. "NFL Rigged" is currently trending on social media. Many NFL fans are ripping the ...
Inside Patrick Mahomes’, wife Brittany’s wild AFC Championship celebrations: ‘Light that s–t’
The Mahomes men love a celebratory cigar. After the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes’ family partied the night away, according to social media posts by his wife, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes. The quarterback’s father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, lit a cigar in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, where the celebrations began following Kansas City’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati. “Light that s–t, baby, light it,” Matthews can be heard screaming in a video she shared on her Instagram Story. Jackson was also featured hugging his dad from behind...
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly For Time Since His Collapse
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back who went into cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game on Jan. 2 and narrowly avoided death thanks to a swift medical response, spoke publicly for the first time since his on-field collapse shocked millions of viewers. In a video...
Super Bowl LVII Pick
The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here is the Super Bowl LVII Pick. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like Super Bowl LVII Pick!
