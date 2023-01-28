ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
New York Post

Inside Patrick Mahomes’, wife Brittany’s wild AFC Championship celebrations: ‘Light that s–t’

The Mahomes men love a celebratory cigar. After the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes’ family partied the night away, according to social media posts by his wife, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes. The quarterback’s father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, lit a cigar in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, where the celebrations began following Kansas City’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati. “Light that s–t, baby, light it,” Matthews can be heard screaming in a video she shared on her Instagram Story. Jackson was also featured hugging his dad from behind...
The Game Haus

Super Bowl LVII Pick

The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here is the Super Bowl LVII Pick. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like Super Bowl LVII Pick!

