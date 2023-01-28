Read full article on original website
Related
Bless You Boys
Detroit Tigers Monday links: Bally Sports is in trouble
A year after the entire offseason was spoiled by the business side of the game, a host of teams are once again facing major issues that have nothing to do with the product on the field. Diamond Sports Group LLC, operator of the Bally Sports regional networks, including in Detroit, has announced that they’re heading toward an $8.6 billion debt restructuring. The Sinclair owned company is reportedly set to stop paying interest on their debt within a few weeks, triggering a 30-day grace period before bankruptcy proceedings get underway.
Bless You Boys
Detroit Tigers announce their non-roster spring training invites
With pitchers and catchers due to report in just over two weeks, the Detroit Tigers released their non-roster invite list for spring training on Monday. The list is largely comprised of the many minor league signings President Scott Harris has added to the fold this offseason. However, there are a few of the clubs top prospects who will also get a chance to show their stuff in camp.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0