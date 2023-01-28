Read full article on original website
Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester?
The Subaru Outback and Forester are very similar, but one is bigger, faster, and more expensive. The post Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Loves the Subaru Forester
The 2023 Subaru Forester is a popular SUV. Find out what Consumer Reports thinks about it. The post Consumer Reports Loves the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports 5 Best 2-Row SUVs Under $40K - Subaru Outback Now Slips To 3rd
What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is now Consumer Reports' 3rd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to third place. Is the 2023 Subaru Outback one of...
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Prius: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Toyota Prius has always been the choice of car to own if you’re looking for reliability and outstanding fuel economy, and for 2023, it just got even better. Performance finally has a place in this vehicle, and with a bigger engine than ever before, the Prius is finally a zippy vehicle.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000
Kelley Blue Book lists the best used family cars under $20,000, and one is the 2018 Subaru Outback. Here’s why this used Subaru SUV made the cut. The post Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
torquenews.com
2023 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD Review - Option Packages Matter
We have tested the 2023 Chevy Equinox Premier AWD and found that the options you choose will make a meaningful difference in your satisfaction. The Chevrolet Equinox is one of the top-selling automobiles in America and GM’s top-selling non-truck vehicle. In many states, the Equinox is the number one vehicle sold. Why is that? For two main reasons. First, this is the type of vehicle that sells the most. Second, GM knows how to build a great family vehicle.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y 7-Seater: Pros And Cons After Two Years Of Ownership
This family has owned a Tesla Model Y Long Range for two years now. It's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive crossover with the optional third row of seats. The family of five has taken the Model Y on many road trips, and they decided it was time to share their opinions with the world.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
torquenews.com
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
torquenews.com
The Myth That Tesla's Are Catching On Fire Needs To Be Put To Rest
There are still reports that Tesla vehicles are catching on fire far more than other vehicles and this is simply not true. One of the interesting things about Tesla is how often the media reports that their vehicles are catching on fire. The media is showing and portraying that Tesla vehicles are dangerous and catching on fire all the time, and this is simply not true.
6th-Gen GM Small Block V8 Is Great News
Electrification isn’t all the future holds after all…. The future is electric is a phrase we’ve heard constantly over the past couple years or so. The saying has become cliché, like asking someone how they’re doing when you don’t want to hear a genuine answer, however many have bought into it lock, stock, and barrel. For those people, GM’s announcement that will be creating a next-gen Small Block V8 engine is probably absolutely shocking if not deeply offensive.
