REV Group Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Shift

REV Group, a company that owns several well-known RV brands, including Fleetwood RV, American Coach, and Renegade RV, has recently announced changes within its leadership team. The changes, which will take effect immediately, are being made to help position the company for long-term success and drive improved operational performance and...
KOA Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has been recently recognized as a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. The prestigious annual list recognizes the top 200 franchises and showcases the best franchise opportunities based on franchisee satisfaction ratings. KOA received high scores in leadership, core values, and franchisee support, which earned...
KOA Monthly Research Report: 1.5M More Households Went Camping in 2022

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has recently released its Monthly Research Report for January 2023, which offers insight into the past year of camping. As per KOA’s press release, the report highlighted that camping exceeded a record 2021 by 1.5 million households. The report underscored that camping is more...
