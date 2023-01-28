Read full article on original website
REV Group Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Shift
REV Group, a company that owns several well-known RV brands, including Fleetwood RV, American Coach, and Renegade RV, has recently announced changes within its leadership team. The changes, which will take effect immediately, are being made to help position the company for long-term success and drive improved operational performance and...
KOA Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has been recently recognized as a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. The prestigious annual list recognizes the top 200 franchises and showcases the best franchise opportunities based on franchisee satisfaction ratings. KOA received high scores in leadership, core values, and franchisee support, which earned...
Washington State RV Industry Implements Changes to Improve Plan Approval Process
Today, Government Affairs Senior Manager Nick Rudowich will be testifying at the Washington State Capitol Building in support of an amendment that would enhance the RV plan approval process. Washington is one of only two states that regulate the manufacturing of RVs and the approval process of RV plans. Manufacturers...
KOA Monthly Research Report: 1.5M More Households Went Camping in 2022
Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has recently released its Monthly Research Report for January 2023, which offers insight into the past year of camping. As per KOA’s press release, the report highlighted that camping exceeded a record 2021 by 1.5 million households. The report underscored that camping is more...
