GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Memphis police release video of Tyre Nichols beating; Peaceful protests in Georgia

Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican insider. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Last Friday, Memphis police released four videos that detailed the death of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers fatally beat Nichols following a...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers day 9: Georgia House Minority Leader reacts to video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

Minority Leader James Beverly spoke in the Georgia House of Representatives about Tyre Nichols' killing and the police culture that contributed to his death. . Beverly, who represents District 143, called for a moment of silence to mourn Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man killed by Memphis police earlier this month. Nichols was beaten by police officers at a traffic stop and died from his injuries three days later. Police body camera footage from the incident was released on Friday. Beverly called attention to Nichols' killing and other instances of police brutality.
