Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday
The funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to be held in Memphis on Wednesday, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and...
Political Rewind: Memphis police release video of Tyre Nichols beating; Peaceful protests in Georgia
Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican insider. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Last Friday, Memphis police released four videos that detailed the death of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers fatally beat Nichols following a...
Memphis deactivates the unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols, as officials urge reform
The official efforts to respond to the vicious beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police are already underway, just two days after footage of the incident was released to the public. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with Nichols' murder, but lawmakers and law enforcement authorities in...
Lawmakers day 9: Georgia House Minority Leader reacts to video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Minority Leader James Beverly spoke in the Georgia House of Representatives about Tyre Nichols' killing and the police culture that contributed to his death. . Beverly, who represents District 143, called for a moment of silence to mourn Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man killed by Memphis police earlier this month. Nichols was beaten by police officers at a traffic stop and died from his injuries three days later. Police body camera footage from the incident was released on Friday. Beverly called attention to Nichols' killing and other instances of police brutality.
7th officer relieved of duty and 3 first responders fired after Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a seventh officer has been disciplined as part of the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, coming just hours after the department revealed that a sixth officer was facing discipline for the incident. The city's fire department also announced Monday evening that...
Tyre Nichols loved skateboarding. That's how his friends say they'll remember him
In one video, Tyre Nichols is about 17 years old, skating along a mini ramp as the sun paints his hometown of Sacramento, Calif., bright orange. In another clip, Nichols trips off his skateboard while practicing a trick but remains unfazed. Instead, he tries again and again until he eventually gets it right.
