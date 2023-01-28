ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Wildcats Boosters To Present District Nine Class -AA Championship Rings And Jackets To Players After The Clarion At C-L Boys Basketball Game Tonight (Tuesday, January 31st)

Photo courtesy of Bri Kirkland – Kirkland Photography 2022 Wildcats. The Central Clarion Wildcats Football Boosters will have a ceremony to present the varsity and junior varsity players with their District Nine Class-AA Football Championship jackets and rings, at the conclusion of tonight’s (Tuesday, January 31st). Clarion at Clarion-Limestone Boys varsity basketball game.
