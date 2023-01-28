Photo courtesy of Bri Kirkland – Kirkland Photography 2022 Wildcats. The Central Clarion Wildcats Football Boosters will have a ceremony to present the varsity and junior varsity players with their District Nine Class-AA Football Championship jackets and rings, at the conclusion of tonight’s (Tuesday, January 31st). Clarion at Clarion-Limestone Boys varsity basketball game.

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO