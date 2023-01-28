Read full article on original website
Wildcats Boosters To Present District Nine Class -AA Championship Rings And Jackets To Players After The Clarion At C-L Boys Basketball Game Tonight (Tuesday, January 31st)
Photo courtesy of Bri Kirkland – Kirkland Photography 2022 Wildcats. The Central Clarion Wildcats Football Boosters will have a ceremony to present the varsity and junior varsity players with their District Nine Class-AA Football Championship jackets and rings, at the conclusion of tonight’s (Tuesday, January 31st). Clarion at Clarion-Limestone Boys varsity basketball game.
Riversharks Turn In Fine Meet Against Clearfield; Three Swimmers Turn In State Qualifying Times
Photos courtesy of Susan Fenske and Cullen Chadwick. Clarion County YMCA Riversharks hosted the Clearfield YMCA swim team at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Natatorium on Saturday January 28th. Clarion had many swimmers with multiple first place, individual event winners including- Girls 15 & Up: Kathryn Fenske (500 free, 200 free,...
