WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
Michelle McCool Says She Wasn’t Lying About Not Getting Called For Royal Rumble Match
Michelle McCool is regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, who paved the way for today’s superstars to claim opportunities that she and the locker room back then did not get. The Flawless superstar recently competed in the Royal Rumble match, after initially not being called to participate. However, McCool clarified that it was the WWE Universe who helped her get that opportunity. She also didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for the Royal Rumble.
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
Why Lana Was Around WWE Royal Rumble This Weekend
CJ Perry is not around the wrestling business much these days, but her presence around the Royal Rumble raised some eyebrows. She even recorded a little video with Damian Priest, but nobody saw the former Ravishing Russian on the show. It turns out that she was only in town to visit.
WWE Confirms Huge Title Match For WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his illustrious return from injury this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match by last eliminating GUNTHER. Now, he’s set for argubly the biggest match of his career. Cody Rhodes opened the January...
Samoa Joe Believes WWE Management Used Employee Contracts In Internal ‘War’
There is no doubt that Samoa Joe is one of the most talented and accomplished pro wrestlers in the business. Samoa Joe had a very eventful first run on NXT before he made his way to the main roster in WWE. Joe was also released by the company twice, so he knows a thing or two about getting released by WWE. In fact, Joe believes WWE management was playing out their war with the careers of others.
Abadon Reacts To Asuka Returning As Her Alter Ego During WWE Royal Rumble
Last’s night Royal Rumble was a massive success that still has plenty of people talking about the aftermath. The show will widely be remembered for its controversial ending. The event had a fair bit of surprising events, such as Booker T returning to in-ring action. However, one moment during the women’s Royal Rumble match caught everyone’s attention.
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
WWE Books Steel Cage Match & More For RAW Next Week
Becky Lynch was denied a one-on-one match with Bayley after Dakota Kai and IYO SKY interfered on the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW last week. WWE had to trim the match because the trial of Sami Zayn went longer than its original duration. The Man will once again get the Role Model inside a steel cage next week.
WWE’s Current Plan For Piper Niven After Royal Rumble Return
The 2023 Royal Rumble event was full of surprises. There is one thing that has been consistent at the rumble event every year, and that is surprise entrants in the namesake match. WWE’s premium live event did not disappoint this year, and many surprising names popped up in the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of those names includes former NXT UK star, Piper Niven.
Ex WWE Superstar Signs Contract With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is always looking for people who can benefit their roster, especially anyone who can bring attention. After spending about a decade with WWE, Fandango racked up a ton of experience and television time, and now he is officially with Impact Wrestling under a contract. Dirty Dango fka Fandango,...
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Right After WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Briscoe will always be remembered as a legendary tag team wrestler known for his incredible in-ring abilities and willingness to perform for fans. His passing has deeply impacted the wrestling community and they continue to mourn his loss. His funeral was held recently and it seems Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn flew directly after the Royal Rumble to attend the funeral.
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
Zelina Vega Told Trish Stratus That She Hated Her Growing Up
Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history. The Hall of Famer has plenty of accolades under her belt, having held the WWE Women’s Championship 7 times throughout her career. Alongside Lita, Trish Stratus was among the first women to main event Monday Night RAW. Their efforts in the ring paved the way for modern women wrestling. It is no doubt they are an inspiration to all the women competing in the ring today.
