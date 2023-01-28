What is this, a hit piece and for what purpose? Any prosecutions on the many allegations, any evidence? How big in area is the underground burning coal mine, is it under their property, could it have ignited something inside the shed? Saw a YT vid the other day where a whole city had to be moved because they had an underground burning coal mine under it, again how large of an area is Boulder's mine?
Wait, what? I thought Colorado was all inclusive, a place where anything was acceptable, no judgment or ridicule. But now because a group may have started a little fire you turn on them. Wow just Wow.
ok why would we be surprised that there is a cult here I'm not surprised and it's a cult of course they do terrible things that's what cults do it's witchcraft
Related
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Colorado Ranks Pretty High For Singles. What Are The Reasons?
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado
Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
The impact of the cold on bark beetles
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Pro-Russia hacker group claims attack on Colorado health care websites
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
I-25 Madness to Continue in 2023 — But We Have Made Progress
K99
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 23