Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
KTLO
Blytheville, Jonesboro tied at No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Kait 8
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
KTLO
Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Kait 8
Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses. According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.
In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop. Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.
Eastern Arkansas deals with broken power lines, ice-covered bridges, and traffic jams for miles from ice storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas drivers woke up to a chill realization on Tuesday - the first round of the ice storm came and went, however it left its mark. While some roads were clear, others were anything but. People driving through St. Francis County saw broken power lines,...
Kait 8
WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee. You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com. AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:. Cold Weather Driving Tips. Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in...
Kait 8
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
KATV
Shooting in Jonesboro left two injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jonesboro Police Department are investigating a shooting that resulted in two individuals getting injured. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, police got a call about shots being fired on Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. While police were in route drivers flagged...
Kait 8
I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour. According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the...
Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
Kait 8
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
Kait 8
Greene County Sheriff’s Department offers help to citizens
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is lending a hand to its community. The department announced on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 30 it would bring prescription medications to those who couldn’t reach a pharmacy. Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said his department is in a position to help, and it keeps people off the roads.
