ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Related
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
TEXAS STATE
Aneka Duncan

Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbangor.com

Remaining inflation relief checks in the mail

AUGUSTA- The last of the $850 Inflation Relief checks are in the mail. The remaining 10,200 inflation relief checks , which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent by U.S.Postal Service today. The payments that remained came from tax returns filed near the October 31 deadline. The additional funding came...
MAINE STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $800 One-Time Payment Deadline In Five Februaries- Here’s The Exact Dates

To file and get the one-time payment worth up to $800 is about to hit the deadline in less than a month. The big tax rebates in South Carolina for Taxpayers to fill out has until February 15, so you better act soon to get two cash rebates. While on February 15 is also the last day for hurricane Ian Victims to claim an extended tax rebate. The payments in South Carolina are intended to support residents as they face skyrocketing inflation. Currently, the inflation rate is 6.5 percent. Gasoline, Shelter, and food are just some of the highest price gains.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KXRM

CO Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate applications now open

(COLORADO) — On Monday, Jan. 30 the Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to those living in Colorado. The rebate is based on income and includes people with disabilities and older adults. The rebate can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants. Eligible Coloradans include seniors, […]
COLORADO STATE
989wclz.com

Mills administration: heating relief checks are in the mail

Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 heating relief payments is in the mail. She says 200,000 checks will be mailed per week. The relief payments are part of the governor’s emergency energy relief plan, which seeks to help Mainers heat their homes this winter.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers. Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday. The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week. Maine Revenue Services will issue...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy