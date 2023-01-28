Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market
Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
East Valley Tribune
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
East Valley Tribune
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
fox10phoenix.com
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Jan. 27-29
Jan. 27-29 Historic Downtown Buckeye. "Come prepared to take your taste buds on the ultimate adventure as we bring the perfect marriage of tacos and tequila together. Join us for a day filled with some of Arizona’s favorite taco trucks, tequila tastings, vendors, artists, and animated entertainment!" Jan. 28.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
Phoenix New Times
Restaurant Guide: Where to Eat Around the Super Bowl
For football fans, State Farm Stadium, and Glendale as a whole, the biggest day of the year is just around the corner. But even as the excitement builds, you've still got to eat. Here are some excellent options for restaurants close to the stadium. Some are just steps from the...
AZFamily
Warmer temps in the Phoenix area but snowfall in Flagstaff to start the work week
Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley. Holly Bock has your latest forecast. Cooler temperatures ahead for central Arizona, more rain on the way. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Temperatures will dip at the...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Phoenix moves toward tougher water use regulations
Phoenix City Council on Jan. 18 directed city staff to begin developing tougher water conservation requirements for new developments. Those requirements could include higher standards for pools as well as separate meters for them and all outside water use, a requirement that large consumers to recycle at least 30% of their water on site requirements for more detail on conservation plans in zoning applications.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
12news.com
'I'm afraid our aquifers would dry up': Why well owners are worried about Rio Verde getting new standpipe
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Michael Miola uses 100,000 gallons of water every month. And no amount of conserving, recycling or reusing water can help him. Miola owns Silver Spurs Equine. It's 60 acres and 200 horses. He breeds horses for clients worldwide. Each horse drinks about 18 gallons of...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
Comments / 0