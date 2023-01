(TAYLORVILLE) — Taylorville High School had four students designated as All-State Musicians for the school year. They were part of several performances in Peoria during the Illinois Music Education Conference All-State Festival over the past weekend. From left are students Erica Edwards, Mylie Corso, Kai Albright and Jay Bliler. See story at right.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO