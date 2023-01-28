A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO