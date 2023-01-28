Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County police pursuit ends with charges for Tennessee man
A police chase in Graves County ended with several charges for a Tennessee man on Sunday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak near the Tennessee state line for moving violations when the driver fled. The vehicle was...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
whvoradio.com
Judge Rules To Modify Bond In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to modify the bond in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a drug overdose death. Seth Henderson is charged with second-degree complicity of manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in the death of 23-year Corbin Bowling of Crofton who died of a drug overdose in early 2021.
whopam.com
Man arrested for alleged assault, wanton endangerment
A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug-related charges
On Saturday a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy arrested a Paducah woman on drug-related charges during a traffic stop on John Puryear Drive. Police said 53-year-old Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola of Paducah was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. She was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Charges...
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
whopam.com
Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville
Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
