Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Comments / 0