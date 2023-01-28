ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville Police Department provides details on 7 officers involved in Walmart shooting

The Evansville Police Department has released more information on each officer who was involved in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. On Tuesday, EPD said that the officers involved were Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, and Officer Michael Rose.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19. They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel

Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire

The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Police Warn Henderson Residents Of Scam

Kentucky State Police in Henderson want to make residents aware of a recent phone scam in the area. The imposter goes through a series of routine questions trying to gain personal information. They also request the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services. KSP says police...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m.

John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the …. John Yeley reports Current Road Conditions from the Stormtracker at 6:30 p.m. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind …. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind generation proposal.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend

A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning. Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots.  GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WBKO

Utica man arrested after home search

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire

Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

