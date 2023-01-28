Read full article on original website
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Cast Your Fate to the Wind
No matter what the future may look like at times, fate can always be changed, even if it’s difficult. As Mary and John try to figure out the identity of the mysterious man in the photograph, John’s fate is at the hands of a vampire on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9.
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Good Boy
Who else teared up when "Buddy's" real family came to reclaim their dog?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11, it seemed like Shaun and Lea were adding a stray, injured dog to their new family... only for another family to claim him. Now that Shaun has warmed to...
Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 9
Did the gang manage to fight back against the vampires?. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9, vampires arrived in town, sending everyone into uncharted territory. Latvika's weeks of sifting through the Men of Letters Clubhouse provided some vital information when John got a scary glimpse into the future. Meanwhile,...
Accused Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Danny's Story
Accused is a pivotal show during a pivotal time. Accused Season 1 Episode 3 confirms that this show is more than a legal drama; it is also a testament to the fragility of our mental health. On Episode 3, we meet a family on the precipice of their lives changing...
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Premiere Review: Who Do You Trust?
La Brea quickly grabbed our attention by setting up emotional arcs, survival storylines, and murder mysteries in their two-hour midseason premiere. There were many lives at stake on La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 and La Brea Season 2 Episode 9. The series upped their storytelling and jumped in promptly.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Annie Wersching Dies; 24, Bosch, & The Vampire Diaries Star Was 45
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that actress Annie Wersching has died at 45. Deadline first reported the news. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to work on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard. Stephen Full, Wersching's husband, issued a...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Leap, Die, Repeat
While the whole premise of the Quantum Leap Project is that wrongs in the past can be set right, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 takes that to eleven when it takes not one but five leaps to figure out the solution. Why Ben gets caught in a loop on...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Review: Death Sentence
Metro Tim Bradford is the version of him that I didn't know we needed!. The action and emotional impact of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 were all over the map, ranging from amusing storylines and moments via Aaron to thrilling moments via Tim and shockingly heartbreaking ones with Nolan.
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Long Long Time
Tess's death was just the set-up for the heartache we endured on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3. It's rare for a TV series to be able to introduce multiple characters in a single episode and make you care deeply for them when they die in the same installment.
All American Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Feel It In The Air
Could Billy have handled his secret job offer any worse?. It was hard to envision how after All American Season 5 Episode 9. It was OK for Billy to be shocked when his old teammate, AD Barnes, surprised him with the GAU head-coaching job offer back on All American Season 5 Episode 7.
Dr. Phil Ending After 21 Seasons
One of TV's most iconic daytime series is coming to an end. Dr. Phil McGraw announced Tuesday evening that his show would wrap up this spring following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. According to Variety, the hope is to keep the show's legacy continuing with repeats. Much like Judge...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Miguel
Cases may get solved, but new mysteries abound. Lines got drawn on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 among the Grant/Batista family. The siblings are at such odds that it not only drove a wedge between them but has done the same between the kids and their parents.
Reboot Canceled at Hulu
Reboot will not be returning for a second season on Hulu. Steve Levitan's show-within-a-show has been canceled after one season on the service. The series picks up when An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world. Reboot...
The Ark's Cast and Crew Gave Us the Exclusive Scoop on SYFY's New Series
Syfy has often had many different Space Operas, and The Ark now joins the ranks. The Ark follows the crew of Ark One, which accidentally woke up early from their colonization trip. With more than a year before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of...
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Debuts As Joel and Ellie’s Latest Adversary
The trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 begins on a fun note, but it quickly becomes chaotic. We begin with Ellie waking up in the woods as Joel cooks coffee, something the teenager has never heard of before. When she and Joel make it to the...
La Brea Poised to Conclude With Truncated Season 3 at NBC
The end is (reportedly!) nigh for NBC's La Brea. The sinkhole drama was picked up for a third season on Tuesday morning. At the time of the renewal, details were scarce about how many episodes NBC had ordered and, more importantly, whether it would be the end of the line for the series.
Annie Wersching Tributes: Kiefer Sutherland, Paul Wesley, and More Say Goodbye
Annie Wersching died at age 45 over the weekend following a battle with cancer. The sad news of her passing led to tributes from many of her co-stars. Wersching had a pivotal role on 24 for two seasons, starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Sutherland took to Twitter to pay tribute to...
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on The Addams Family, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died. According to Variety, the actress died Saturday of a stroke. Writer and producer Laura Jacobsen shared news of Loring's death on Facebook. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of...
