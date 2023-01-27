Read full article on original website
Related
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Atrium Hospitality Hires Michael Panzer as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Atrium Hospitality today announced that Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Our company manages a portfolio of more than 80 hotels, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, in 28 states and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005019/en/ Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined Atrium Hospitality as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0