ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Atrium Hospitality today announced that Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Our company manages a portfolio of more than 80 hotels, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, in 28 states and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005019/en/ Michael “Mike” Panzer has joined Atrium Hospitality as Senior Vice President, Capital Investment Strategies. Mike will serve on the Atrium Executive Committee and report to Rob Mangiarelli, President, Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO