Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York
If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do. Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State. When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the...
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Is It Worth It To Raise The Speed Limit To 70 In New York State?
There is a bill in Albany that is proposing that we raise the maximum speed limit to 70 in New York. Is it worth it?. When you're on the thruway in New York, how many of you can actually say that you don't drive over 65 miles per hour? If you can actually say that, how many of you get flipped off regularly on the thruway in New York?
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Accumulating Snow Possible In Parts Of Northeast From Quick-Moving System
A quick-moving system is expected to bring precipitation to the Northeast, with snowfall possible in some areas farthest north and inland.After a mostly sunny start to the day on Monday, Jan. 30, skies have been cloudy in the afternoon. The temperature, which reached a high in the upper 40s, w…
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
Chicken Wing Prices Dramatically Change Around New York State
The 57th Super Bowl is happening on February 12th in Arizona and will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs! No matter the team, there is something we can all root for-the food. The food and the commercials. The food, the commercials and the halftime show!. The party...
Buffalo Amazes Visitors With These 10 Must See Historic Sites
With 280,000 residents, Buffalo is New York State's second-largest city. Most people automatically think of a basket of delicious Buffalo wings or the football giants, the Buffalo Bills when they hear the city's name. And rightfully so, those are two hallmarks of the city with well-deserved clout. However, there is...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Record Amount Of Snow Hits Western New York
Friday turned out to be a record day for snowfall in Western New York. While most people dealing with a wintry mix and plenty of wind, it turns out that the amount of snow that fell was record-breaking. According to WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, Friday's snowfall set a new record.
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
