Cattaraugus County, NY

Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Is It Worth It To Raise The Speed Limit To 70 In New York State?

There is a bill in Albany that is proposing that we raise the maximum speed limit to 70 in New York. Is it worth it?. When you're on the thruway in New York, how many of you can actually say that you don't drive over 65 miles per hour? If you can actually say that, how many of you get flipped off regularly on the thruway in New York?
HAWAII STATE
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations

A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Record Amount Of Snow Hits Western New York

Friday turned out to be a record day for snowfall in Western New York. While most people dealing with a wintry mix and plenty of wind, it turns out that the amount of snow that fell was record-breaking. According to WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, Friday's snowfall set a new record.
NEW YORK STATE
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
NEW YORK STATE
Buffalo NY
