On Dec. 29, the following federal bills were signed into law, expanding federal protections for both pregnant and breastfeeding workers. PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act: PUMP stands for Providing Urgent Maternal Protections. The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act expands the legal right to receive pumping breaks and private space to nearly 9 million more workers, including teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and many others. The PUMP Act makes several important changes to the Break Time for Nursing Mothers law that you may already be familiar with. The Break Time for Nursing Mothers law, required employers since 2010 to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for lactating employees to pump milk during the workday. The 2022 PUMP act closed some of the loopholes in the original law. The legislation’s requirement to provide lactation break time and space to previously uncovered workers (teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and others) went into effect on December 29, 2022. The law’s expanded enforcement provision goes into effect on April 28, 2023. More information can be found here:

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO