Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court
TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Marshall: Debt ceiling fight is "opportunity" for fiscal restraint
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the House side of Capitol Hill engages in a debt ceiling showdown with the Biden Administration, Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is watching with interest. "Joe Biden has maxed his credit card," Marshall said. "With his accelerated, reckless spending, he's already hit the debt limit...
KOERNER: New legislation supporting nursing, pregnant mothers
On Dec. 29, the following federal bills were signed into law, expanding federal protections for both pregnant and breastfeeding workers. PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act: PUMP stands for Providing Urgent Maternal Protections. The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act expands the legal right to receive pumping breaks and private space to nearly 9 million more workers, including teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and many others. The PUMP Act makes several important changes to the Break Time for Nursing Mothers law that you may already be familiar with. The Break Time for Nursing Mothers law, required employers since 2010 to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for lactating employees to pump milk during the workday. The 2022 PUMP act closed some of the loopholes in the original law. The legislation’s requirement to provide lactation break time and space to previously uncovered workers (teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and others) went into effect on December 29, 2022. The law’s expanded enforcement provision goes into effect on April 28, 2023. More information can be found here:
Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
