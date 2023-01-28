ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KOERNER: New legislation supporting nursing, pregnant mothers

On Dec. 29, the following federal bills were signed into law, expanding federal protections for both pregnant and breastfeeding workers. PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act: PUMP stands for Providing Urgent Maternal Protections. The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act expands the legal right to receive pumping breaks and private space to nearly 9 million more workers, including teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and many others. The PUMP Act makes several important changes to the Break Time for Nursing Mothers law that you may already be familiar with. The Break Time for Nursing Mothers law, required employers since 2010 to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for lactating employees to pump milk during the workday. The 2022 PUMP act closed some of the loopholes in the original law. The legislation’s requirement to provide lactation break time and space to previously uncovered workers (teachers, registered nurses, farmworkers, and others) went into effect on December 29, 2022. The law’s expanded enforcement provision goes into effect on April 28, 2023. More information can be found here:
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief

WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy