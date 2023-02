The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO