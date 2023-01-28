Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede ...
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks College Football's Top 5 Jobs
During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer named the top jobs in college football. Believe it or not, Alabama didn't initially crack Meyer's list. Here are the top jobs, according to Meyer: Georgia Ohio ...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why RB Kalib Hicks Gives OU a 'Tremendous Amount of Ability'
Thanks to competition from a talented older brother and playing against some of the best high schoolers in America, the Sooners' newest running back may be ready to play now.
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
Iowa lands late commitment from 3-star TE out of Indiana via 2023 recruiting class
Iowa picked up a late commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, landing a pledge from an Indiana tight end on Monday. With National Signing Day coming on Wednesday, Grant Leeper announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday. Leeper most recently took an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend.
Tennessee Vols appear to miss out on key transfer
At one point last week, it looked like the Tennessee Vols were destined to make a key transfer addition. But it appears that ship has sailed. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun was trending toward Tennessee, but after taking several visits over the last few days, it seems that the Vols have faded away in the battle for the talented defensive back.
Texas, Oklahoma sneakily throw shade at Big 12 after schedule release
Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Highly touted freshman All-American makes big transfer move
A Freshman All-American in the transfer portal has found a new home. Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced Tuesday on social media that he will transfer to Ohio State. Igbinosun appeared in all 13 Rebels games as a freshman in 2022, with 10 starts at cornerback. Voters selected him as a Freshman All-American after he recorded 37 total tackles and five pass breakups last season.
Multiple Georgia Bulldogs Headed to the Super Bowl
At least three Bulldogs will play in the Super Bowl, with Kansas City taking down Cincinnati 23-20 and Philadelphia handling San Francisco 31-7.
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
Jeremiah Beasley Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has cut down his recruitment and set a commitment date, and the Tennessee Volunteers have made his list.
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
John R. Wooden Award: 4 B1G stars placed on late season top 20 watchlist
The late season top 20 candidate list for the John R. Wooden Award has been announced and 4 B1G stars are in contention!. The B1G, ACC and Big 12 all have 4 players on the list, tied for most of all conferences. On the top 20 list for the B1G are Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
