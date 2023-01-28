ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
MADISON, WI
The Comeback

Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols appear to miss out on key transfer

At one point last week, it looked like the Tennessee Vols were destined to make a key transfer addition. But it appears that ship has sailed. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun was trending toward Tennessee, but after taking several visits over the last few days, it seems that the Vols have faded away in the battle for the talented defensive back.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma sneakily throw shade at Big 12 after schedule release

Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Highly touted freshman All-American makes big transfer move

A Freshman All-American in the transfer portal has found a new home. Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced Tuesday on social media that he will transfer to Ohio State. Igbinosun appeared in all 13 Rebels games as a freshman in 2022, with 10 starts at cornerback. Voters selected him as a Freshman All-American after he recorded 37 total tackles and five pass breakups last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide

For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
KANSAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment

Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
ORLANDO, FL
saturdaytradition.com

John R. Wooden Award: 4 B1G stars placed on late season top 20 watchlist

The late season top 20 candidate list for the John R. Wooden Award has been announced and 4 B1G stars are in contention!. The B1G, ACC and Big 12 all have 4 players on the list, tied for most of all conferences. On the top 20 list for the B1G are Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy