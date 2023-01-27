Read full article on original website
Mrs. Groneman Receives the Crystal Apple
Mrs. Heidi Groneman is the Crystal Apple Teacher of the Year for Rees Elementary! Mrs. Groneman has worked at Rees for 6 years. She brightens the school each day with her warm smile and positive attitude. Mrs. Groneman serves the teachers and students in so many ways that leads them and the school to success. We are so happy to have Mrs. Groneman at Rees!
Nebo School District Honors Lance & Melanie Wilson at State Farm Insurance
Nebo School District honored Lance and Melanie Wilson with State Farm Insurance with the 2022 Business Educator Partner of the Year Award at the recent Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber banquet in January 2023. Nebo School District and Nebo Education Foundation truly appreciates Business partners like Lance and Melanie Wilson. They give...
Two Nebo Principals Recognized by Their Nebo Peers 2023
Congratulations to Jason Beardall and Tiffanie Miley for being recognized in Nebo School District as Outstanding Secondary Principals. Jason Beardall was selected among his peers as Nebo’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Jason has served as the Assistant Principal for Springville High since 2018. Previously he served as Dean of Students for three years. Jason also taught health at Spanish Fork Junior for six years, served as Campus Supervisor for Springville High for two years, and as a teacher’s aide and Cornerstone technician for three years.
2nd Grade Celebrates the 100th Day of School
2nd Graders also celebrated the 100th Day of School with different activities! They counted out 100 fruit loops and then got to eat the cereal with milk. Some students got to see how many jumps they could do in 100 seconds. Mrs. Davis and Quinn McSweeney dressed up as centenarians. What a fun day in 2nd grade!
101 days of school!
Today is the 101st day of school and first grade is celebrating 101 dalmatian style! The day is full of celebrations with costumes, stories, and fun activities. We are 101 days smarter, braver, and stronger!. #applevalleyelementary#homeofthesilverfox#neboschooldistrict#utahedu#weloveourstudents#thankyourteachers#101schooldays#101dalmatians.
MMHS Welding Students
Some of our welding students have been representing our school well. Ben Cornaby has been taking the circuit with force with top places at all his contests so far. Landon Wright has finished in several top 5. Walter Rose had a great showing up at USU taking 4th. Tate Hickman also did great, taking 6th at USU. We had all 4 in the top 7 at USU, which is arguably one of the best invites in the state.
Upcoming Events/Opportunities at PJHS
We have begun our College & Career Readiness planning meetings. These meetings are individual meetings involving parent/guardian, student, and student's counselor to plan and prepare for college & careers. Also during this meeting, we will help your student choose the classes they would like to take next year at the high school. There is a link below to a list of courses available to PHS 10th grade students. There is also a link to the PHS course description booklet which is full of valuable information regarding the different courses. It is helpful to have a counselor involved in this process to aid in meeting graduation requirements as well as pointing students toward classes that tie into their interests. We look forward to meeting with each of you.
One Word Challenge
At the beginning of 2023, the fifth graders chose to do the 'One Word' challenge The idea behind the one word is “to overcome distractions and bring more focus, purpose, commitment, and success” in the coming year. Instead of creating resolutions and goals, students choose one word that will be their guiding force for the year. It was a lot of fun to learn about and reflect on what word would best describe what they wanted for the coming year.
Science Fair- 5th grade
Congratulation to all our students that participated in the 5th-grade Science Fair. We have some creative students. Click on the photo to see more. #togetherwerise #neboschooldistrict #studentsuccess #canyonelementary.
Multi-sensory Math
For the last 2 years, resource teachers all over the district have been learning about Multi-sensory math and the 5 math superpowers. The second math superpower is place value and expanded form. One of the ways to build this is to have students build numbers and ask them what a number is made of and what it is called. They are also encouraged to keep using patterns within the construct of place value. Building numbers with craft sticks helps our class understand the composition of numbers. And when we build numbers, we solidify their knowledge of place value concepts. We can help them understand regrouping by physically bundling and unbundling ten and also by using simultaneous oral math, which means you are saying it and touching it at the same time. We want to give our students opportunities to build numbers so they understand the magnitude of change within our place value system. Understanding place value really is a valuable skill and is crucial for efficiency in the later grade levels.
5th grade Keyboarding
These 5th-grade students are moving on to the district keyboarding competition held later in the spring. They are moving on because of the number of words they can type per minute. #togetherwerise #studentsuccess #neboschooldistrict #canyonelementary.
School Lunch Reminders
We have a lot of school lunch balances that are unpaid! Please check your students lunch accounts & make sure they are up to date. Accounts must be cleared by the end of the year.
Springville Rotary Club gives to Meadow Brook
Third graders received dictionaries from the Springville Rotary Club. Students were so excited to look through their very own dictionary and find new words to use. One third grader said “I have never seen so many words in my life!” We can’t wait to use these dictionaries to learn new words in third grade!
FFA Area Competitions
The Salem Jr. High FFA members competed in Area competitions on January 23rd. The three competitions were:. A 7-member conduct of Chapter Meeting team (Afton McConahay, Peyton Grover, Simon Barrett, Allie Bowler, Kate Parkin, Sienna Leary, Kinsley Nielsen. 2 members participated in the FFA Creed Speaking competition (Peyton Grover and...
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
Our awesome student council members, Brielle Ekins and Miles Anderson, chose to interview Mrs. Larsen this week for the faculty Spotlight of the week. This is what they learned about her. Name: Heather Larsen. Position: Intervention Specialist. Favorite thing about AppleValley: the people. Favorite thing to teach: Reading. Favorite hobby:...
Maple Grove Orchestra Performs at Rees
Recently, Rees 5th grade students had a performance from the Maple Grove Middle School Orchestra. They had a great time and learned how fun it can be to be in the orchestra next year when they go to middle school. #ReesElementary #ReesEagles #ReesEaglesSOAR #SOAR #NeboHero #TheClimb #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents...
