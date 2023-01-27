For the last 2 years, resource teachers all over the district have been learning about Multi-sensory math and the 5 math superpowers. The second math superpower is place value and expanded form. One of the ways to build this is to have students build numbers and ask them what a number is made of and what it is called. They are also encouraged to keep using patterns within the construct of place value. Building numbers with craft sticks helps our class understand the composition of numbers. And when we build numbers, we solidify their knowledge of place value concepts. We can help them understand regrouping by physically bundling and unbundling ten and also by using simultaneous oral math, which means you are saying it and touching it at the same time. We want to give our students opportunities to build numbers so they understand the magnitude of change within our place value system. Understanding place value really is a valuable skill and is crucial for efficiency in the later grade levels.

1 DAY AGO