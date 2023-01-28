ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio at Akron odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jHQO_0kUXm16C00

The Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1) on Saturday. Tip from James A. Rhodes Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ohio vs. Akron odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Ohio took down Western Michigan on Tuesday to cover as a 9-point home favorite. It has now covered the spread in back-to-back games and is 6-4 in its last 10 to improve to 10-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bobcats have struggled this season, giving up 72.5 points per game (ppg) (258th).

Akron beat Miami (Ohio) 73-68 on Tuesday, failing to cover as a 14-point home favorite. It is 2-1-1 ATS in its last 4 and 4-4-1 in its last 9 lined games. The Zips have played exceptional defense and are holding opponents to an average of 62.3 ppg (26th).

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Ohio at Akron odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Ohio +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Akron -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ohio +6.5 (-105) | Akron -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Ohio at Akron picks and predictions

Prediction

Akron 76, Ohio 69

PASS.

The moneyline does not present much value for Akron (-290) bettors when it should win by margin. Focus on the spread instead.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET AKRON -6.5 (-115).

The Zips are 10-0 at home this season. Ohio has struggled on the road this season, winning just 2 of 9 true road games.

The Zips are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 Saturday games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games. The Bobcats are just 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

BET OVER 139.5 (-110).

This would be the 5th time in Ohio’s last 10 games that the line has closed at 139.5 or lower, and the Over hit in 4 of the previous instances. The Bobcats’ have hit the Over in 5 of their last 6 games and the Over is 6-3 in Akron’s last 9 lined games.

The Over is 5-0 in the Bobcats’ last 5 Saturday games and 5-1 in their last 6 games against a team with a winning percentage of .600 or above; the Bobcats tend to play up to their competition.

The Over is 4-1 in the Zips’ last 5 home games against a team with a losing record and 9-3 in their last 12 against a team with a winning straight-up record.

