Ohio at Akron odds, picks and predictions

The Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1) on Saturday. Tip from James A. Rhodes Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ohio vs. Akron odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Ohio took down Western Michigan on Tuesday to cover as a 9-point home favorite. It has now covered the spread in back-to-back games and is 6-4 in its last 10 to improve to 10-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bobcats have struggled this season, giving up 72.5 points per game (ppg) (258th).

Akron beat Miami (Ohio) 73-68 on Tuesday, failing to cover as a 14-point home favorite. It is 2-1-1 ATS in its last 4 and 4-4-1 in its last 9 lined games. The Zips have played exceptional defense and are holding opponents to an average of 62.3 ppg (26th).

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Ohio at Akron odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:37 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Ohio +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Akron -290 (bet $290 to win $100)

: Ohio +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Akron -290 (bet $290 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Ohio +6.5 (-105) | Akron -6.5 (-115)

: Ohio +6.5 (-105) | Akron -6.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Ohio at Akron picks and predictions

Prediction

Akron 76, Ohio 69

PASS.

The moneyline does not present much value for Akron (-290) bettors when it should win by margin. Focus on the spread instead.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET AKRON -6.5 (-115).

The Zips are 10-0 at home this season. Ohio has struggled on the road this season, winning just 2 of 9 true road games.

The Zips are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 Saturday games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games. The Bobcats are just 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

BET OVER 139.5 (-110).

This would be the 5th time in Ohio’s last 10 games that the line has closed at 139.5 or lower, and the Over hit in 4 of the previous instances. The Bobcats’ have hit the Over in 5 of their last 6 games and the Over is 6-3 in Akron’s last 9 lined games.

The Over is 5-0 in the Bobcats’ last 5 Saturday games and 5-1 in their last 6 games against a team with a winning percentage of .600 or above; the Bobcats tend to play up to their competition.

The Over is 4-1 in the Zips’ last 5 home games against a team with a losing record and 9-3 in their last 12 against a team with a winning straight-up record.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News