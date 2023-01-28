ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State at Boise State odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 Mountain West) visit the Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2) Saturday. Tip-off from ExtraMile Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Colorado State vs. Boise State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Colorado State has lost its last 2 games in a row and 3 of its last 4, which has attributed to the abysmal conference record. The Rams have won 2 games out of their last 9 since their 8-4 record start to the season.

Boise State has won 4 of their last 5, including a 63-53 win vs. Fresno State Tuesday. The Broncos have won 6 of their last 7. Boise State is tied with Nevada for 2nd in the Mountain West, only 1 game behind San Diego State.

Colorado State at Boise State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Colorado State +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Boise State -360 (bet $360 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado State +7.5 (-105) | Boise State -7.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 136.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Colorado State at Boise State picks and predictions

Prediction

Boise State 72, Colorado State 58

AVOID.

The Broncos should win this game, but the moneyline here has far too much risk.

BET BOISE STATE -7.5 (-115).

The Broncos are the much better team in this matchup, and their advantage in defense and rebounding should make this a very easy game for them. There is blowout potential with this game as these conference rivals are on very different ends of the spectrum.

LEAN UNDER 136.5 (-110).

This bet is very risky as the trends for both teams are exactly the opposite. The trends for Boise State lean heavily towards the Under, but the trends for Colorado State significantly favor the Over. I would lean Under because the Under is undefeated in the Broncos’ last 5 games, and they are more consistently hitting the Under than Colorado State is hitting the Over.

