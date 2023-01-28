ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Bowling Green at Toledo odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (10-10, 4-3 Mid-American) visit the Toledo Rockets (14-6, 5-2) Saturday. Tip-off from Savage Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bowling Green vs. Toledo odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Bowling Green has won each of their last 2 games, with both being conference matchups. Their most-recent win came Tuesday in an 83-61 blowout vs. Central Michigan as the away squad. Bowling Green has proven to be a very streaky team, as they win and lose in bunches, and they are hoping to keep their win streak alive against yet another tough divisional opponent.

Toledo has won their last 4 in a row, all vs. conference opponents. They sit in 2nd in the conference with Kent State and Akron tied for 1st. They are going for a 5th-straight win in this one and need their winning streak to continue as they are only 1 game behind the conference leader.

Bowling Green at Toledo odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bowling Green +550 (bet $100 to win $550) | Toledo -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bowling Green +13.5 (-115) | Toledo -13.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 164.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Bowling Green at Toledo picks and predictions

Prediction

Toledo 88, Bowling Green 80

AVOID.

Toledo should win this game with ease, but the moneyline here is far too outrageous for me to advise. In conference matchups, you really never know what could happen.

BET BOWLING GREEN +13.5 (-115).

This bet is much safer for this matchup than Toledo covering, despite them being the overwhelming favorite. The road team is 5-1-1 ATS in the last 7 meetups between these teams, and with a spread this lopsided, this trend will likely continue. Bowling Green is a surprisingly decent team in conference play despite their mediocre overall record, expect them to make this a fight.

LEAN OVER 164.5 (-105).

The Over looks good for Toledo at home, as it is 8-2 in their last 10 home games. What makes this bet even safer is that these teams average nearly 80 PPG, and with neither team having a significantly stronger defense, this should be a high-scoring tilt.

