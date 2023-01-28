ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati at Houston odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 American) battle the No. 3 Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1) Saturday. Tip from Fertitta Center is set for 2:15 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Bearcats lost to the Cougars 72-59 on Jan. 8 as 9.5-point underdogs. This will be their last battle until a potential meeting in the AAC Tournament.

Cincinnati is coming into this game following a 75-68 loss to Memphis Sunday, failing to cover as a 2.5-point home favorite. The Bearcats have traded off covering and not covering over their last 8 games. They are 13-7 against the spread (ATS) this season and 3-2 straight up on the road.

Houston has only lost at home, posting an 11-2 straight-up record at Fertitta Center. The Cougars beat Central Florida 82-71 Wednesday, covering as 10-point road favorites. They are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 and 14-7 ATS on the season.

Cincinnati at Houston odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cincinnati +625 (bet $100 to win $625) | Houston -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cincinnati +13.5 (-105) | Houston -13.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 132.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cincinnati at Houston picks and predictions

Prediction

Houston 68, Cincinnati 60

PASS.

Houston (-1100) is rightfully a strong favorite and while these odds are justified they are unplayable.

BET BEARCATS +13.5 (-105).

While both teams have been solid ATS this season, the Bearcats are due for a cover as they have traded off their last 8 and recently failed to cover last time out.

Cincinnati averages 76.8 points per game (66th) and holds opponents to 41.6% from the field (85th). While it isn’t the best on either side of the court, it is capable. It should be able to hang within 15 points against Houston.

The Cougars have traded off covers and non-covers in their last 5 and are due for an ATS loss. They also don’t have the offense to pull away from a solid team like Cincinnati as they rank 95th in the nation with 75.4 points per game. The Cougars are 14-7 ATS this season but just 7-6 ATS at home.

Considering the trends and Houston’s play at home, back the BEARCATS +13.5 (-105).

LEAN UNDER 132.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing these teams have done this season, it is reward Under bettors. The Bearcats are 9-11 O/U while the Cougars are 8-12-1. Both teams have competent defenses.

Houston is 2-3 O/U in its last 5 and has held its opponent to 60 points or fewer in 3 of those games. Cincinnati is 1-6 O/U in its last 7 and has held its opponent to 61 or fewer in 3 of its last 6.

Play the UNDER 132.5 (-110).

