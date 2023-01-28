Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
Times-Union Newspaper
Property Owner Seeks Solution To Runoff Going Into Lake Wawasee
A development near Crow’s Nest Drive apparently has at least one property owner concerned about the runoff going into Lake Wawasee. Attorney Andrew Boxberger, representing Jim Marcuccilli, 9324 E. Woodys Lane, on Lake Wawasee, went before the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday to talk about some issues that are happening near Marcuccilli’s home with the development on Crow’s Nest Drive. He said they wanted to work with the Commissioners to help come up with a solution.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
WNDU
South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
inkfreenews.com
Free Groceries Available To Those With Type 2 Diabetes
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA recently announced a brand new program for Type 2 diabetics called “What Can I Eat.”. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with Type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control.
Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears
A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
abc57.com
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
abc57.com
Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Cassy): “Do you recommend taking vitamin D supplements to help with seasonal depression?”. DR. BOB: Vitamin D is...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
abc57.com
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Fraudulent Check At Warsaw Bank
WARSAW — A South Bend man was recently arrested after allegedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a Warsaw bank. Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, is charged with fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony; and forgery, a level 6 felony. On Nov. 24, 2020,...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn’s...
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
One dead in head-on Southwest Michigan crash between SUV and semi-truck
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI -- An SUV driver died after trying to pass a semi-truck on U.S. 12, but losing control and crashing head-on into a different semi-truck, police said. The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on U.S. 12 near Franklin Street in Bertrand Township.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
