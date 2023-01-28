A development near Crow’s Nest Drive apparently has at least one property owner concerned about the runoff going into Lake Wawasee. Attorney Andrew Boxberger, representing Jim Marcuccilli, 9324 E. Woodys Lane, on Lake Wawasee, went before the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday to talk about some issues that are happening near Marcuccilli’s home with the development on Crow’s Nest Drive. He said they wanted to work with the Commissioners to help come up with a solution.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO