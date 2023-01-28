Read full article on original website
Hamas is stuck in a Catch 22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion
In December, in preparation for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Hamas’ establishment, the group once again focused its efforts on creating the perfect storm to achieve its goal of annihilating Israel, yet this time with less of its fingerprints and a strategy the group felt would focus away from the Gaza Strip and help to achieve its two political strategic objectives: to secure itself as the unquestionable leader of the Palestinians and to position itself as a...
Israelis missed an opportunity, again
The Netanyahu government failed to envision a reality that protected Israeli citizens while meeting Palestinian political aspirations.
France 24
Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages
Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Russia Reveals Simple Message Sent From U.S.
A top Russian official said he was given a message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Russian Tanks 'Going to Get Smoked' by U.S. Abrams—Retired Major
The M1 Abrams are the "most capable tanks in the world," President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
How U.S. Abrams Compare to Russia's T-14 Armata Tanks
Russian state media lauded the T-14 Armata shortly after the U.S. announced that Kyiv would receive 31 Abrams tanks.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Israel Carries Out Covert Drone Strike In Iran Against Advanced Weapons Systems Factory: Report
Israel has executed a covert drone strike against a munitions factory in Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports. The strike occurred in the city of Isfahan, targeting an advanced weapons systems factory and damaging the facility, according to Haaretz. The operation comes as the United States and Israel are attempting to contain Iran’s ballistic-missile program.
Chipping Away at Israel's Right to Exist, One Court Case at a Time | Opinion
The International Court of Justice has now received the United Nations' request for an opinion on "the legal status of the occupation." This development could pave the way for a raft of new antisemitic lawsuits designed to challenge Israeli sovereignty using dubious legal mechanisms.
Indian state minister Naba Das dies of injuries after police officer shoots him, reports say
Naba Kisore Das, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, has died Sunday after being shot by a police officer, according to officials.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
Trump Moving to Mar-a-Lago May Have Given Prosecutors an Opening
"They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against 'Stormy' in the 9th Circuit—NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR," Trump posted this week.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense
Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue? Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe. Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
Russia May Need Weeks to Recover in Bakhmut as Ukraine 'Bleeds Them White'
The long and grinding fight for Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, has lasted for months amid the ongoing war.
Donald Trump's Latest Lawsuit Could Cost Him Dearly
The former president filed a multimillion dollar suit against Bob Woodward in same month he was sanctioned over "frivolous" 2016 election lawsuits.
