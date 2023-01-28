ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 2

Related
The Bergen Record

Hamas is stuck in a Catch 22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion

In December, in preparation for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Hamas’ establishment, the group once again focused its efforts on creating the perfect storm to achieve its goal of annihilating Israel, yet this time with less of its fingerprints and a strategy the group felt would focus away from the Gaza Strip and help to achieve its two political strategic objectives: to secure itself as the unquestionable leader of the Palestinians and to position itself as a...
France 24

Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages

Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive

An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
New York Post

Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense

Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue?  Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.  Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1111M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy