What more could anyone ask for: a bright full moon, luminaries, a bonfire, and refreshments to kick off the Cook County Hygge Festival?. On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 5:30pm, the Cook County School District 166 PTA, in partnership with Drury Lane Books, is hosting its annual Many Tiny Lights event and fundraiser outside of Drury Lane Books in Grand Marias.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO