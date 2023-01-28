Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf.com
The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa
Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
Golf.com
A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
Golf Digest
It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag
You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
tigerdroppings.com
Why did Bubba Watson join LIV Golf? His son who 'never watched' golf knew the team names
Bubba Watson made his LIV Golf League debut in Boston last September, however, he’s yet to play in an event due to injury. He served as an on-course reporter and non-playing captain of his Niblicks GC team. This week, the two-time Masters champion is in Saudi Arabia for the...
Golf.com
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)
Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)
Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
Golf.com
Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop
Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
GolfWRX
Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie
Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Joel Tadman tests these two better player irons head-to-head to see which one ticks the most boxes
BBC
What Is Bounce On Wedges?
We explain exactly what bounce means when we talk about wedges and how it can help you chip better.
Comments / 0