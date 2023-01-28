Read full article on original website
After the 2023 Australian Open final, Stefanos Tsitsipas made a big statement in his speech, but soon clarified it during the post-match press conference. When speaking about his opponent, Novak Djokovic, the runner-up spoke about his greatness as a tennis player. Tsitsipas was not afraid to call the Serbian 'the greatest ever to hold a tennis racquet'. When asked about it during the press conference, he explained his words, saying:
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
As Tommy Paul looked back on the brutal experience of facing Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career on Rod Laver Arena last week, he sighed deeply. Paul had entered his first grand slam semi-final with a wealth of different ideas about how he would disrupt his opponent and impose himself. He soon found that they amounted to nothing.
Goran Ivanisevic has been through heaven and hell with Novak Djokovic, and he said that emotions are very different as a coach compared to those when you play. “As a tennis fan, this is huge what Novak has achieved, honestly. I’ve been a coach before, won US Open with Marin Cilic, but then Real Madrid asked me to be their coach, ” said Ivanisevic, likening Djokovic to the successful Spanish football club. “When you get into the machine, there simply isn’t room for error. You have to be switched on all the time, there is always something happening, we are nervous 24 hours a day. Nothing is ever all right, but then good things happen. Then it’s all worth it”, the former Wimbledon champion told reporters in his native Croatian.
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
