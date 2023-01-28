Goran Ivanisevic has been through heaven and hell with Novak Djokovic, and he said that emotions are very different as a coach compared to those when you play. “As a tennis fan, this is huge what Novak has achieved, honestly. I’ve been a coach before, won US Open with Marin Cilic, but then Real Madrid asked me to be their coach, ” said Ivanisevic, likening Djokovic to the successful Spanish football club. “When you get into the machine, there simply isn’t room for error. You have to be switched on all the time, there is always something happening, we are nervous 24 hours a day. Nothing is ever all right, but then good things happen. Then it’s all worth it”, the former Wimbledon champion told reporters in his native Croatian.

2 DAYS AGO