ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana

When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Flood Watch on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Classic Rock 105.1

30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.

If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette. NOLA Motorsports is a 40-acre go-kart racing superspeedway with a 30-acre go-kart racing track for those who have the desire to have serious fun. Only 20 minutes from New Orleans, NOLA Motorsports is year-round family fun.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana

The last time the multi-state lottery game Powerball got a jackpot winner was in November of 2022. Last night the game held its weekly Monday night drawing with a chance for players to claim a jackpot valued at an estimated $606 million dollars. There was not a single ticket sold across the country that matched the numbers needed to claim that top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into Southwest Louisiana. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the excessive rainfall is expected much of the day Sunday across much of the region and lower southeast Texas. Rainfall...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

What Louisiana Chooses to Drink with King Cake – Top 5 Choices

Technically Louisiana has been in King Cake season since early January. In fact, some of us can't wait until January 6th to get here so we cheat the edges of official King Cake enjoyment and buy one or maybe two right after New Year's Day. King Cakes, like almost every food in Louisiana, can spark a lively debate. And the reasons for the disagreements are as varied as the kinds of King Cakes on offer.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy