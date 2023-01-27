Read full article on original website
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
Frozen Gumbo, Frozen Jambalaya Recall Issued for Louisiana
A company that prepares frozen gumbo and frozen jambalaya for consumers in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas has issued a recall on some 18,000 pounds of the frozen food. The reason for the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture had to do with the inspection record of the facility where the products were made.
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
WDSU
Flood Watch on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette. NOLA Motorsports is a 40-acre go-kart racing superspeedway with a 30-acre go-kart racing track for those who have the desire to have serious fun. Only 20 minutes from New Orleans, NOLA Motorsports is year-round family fun.
Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana
The last time the multi-state lottery game Powerball got a jackpot winner was in November of 2022. Last night the game held its weekly Monday night drawing with a chance for players to claim a jackpot valued at an estimated $606 million dollars. There was not a single ticket sold across the country that matched the numbers needed to claim that top prize.
Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
Mega Millions Gets $31 Million Winner – Louisiana Ticket Worth $40,000
Lottery players in Louisiana have extended their winning streak and speaking of streaks, what exactly is going on with the Mega Millions game? That multi-state lottery game got its fourth jackpot winner in the last seven drawings. Last night's drawing was for an estimated $31 million dollars and if you didn't see how it unfolded, here's what happened.
Franklin, Louisiana Police Officials Arrest a Juvenile for a Shooting
Officials with the Franklin Police Department got an emergency call about shots being fired in the area of Canal Drive. As officers got to the scene they found that shooting of some kind had to have happened because there was a car with a bullet hole. Deputies continued to investigate,...
brproud.com
‘The worst of conditions have passed,’ EBR officials say regarding Sunday’s severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish leaders issued a warning regarding the significant rainfall that impacted the region and surrounding areas Sunday, Jan. 29. According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as of 3 p.m., local first responders...
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into Southwest Louisiana. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the excessive rainfall is expected much of the day Sunday across much of the region and lower southeast Texas. Rainfall...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
What Louisiana Chooses to Drink with King Cake – Top 5 Choices
Technically Louisiana has been in King Cake season since early January. In fact, some of us can't wait until January 6th to get here so we cheat the edges of official King Cake enjoyment and buy one or maybe two right after New Year's Day. King Cakes, like almost every food in Louisiana, can spark a lively debate. And the reasons for the disagreements are as varied as the kinds of King Cakes on offer.
