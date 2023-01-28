ROCHESTER, Minn.-With very cold weather expected to continue this week, it's important to know about places you can go to if you need some assistance. The Landing MN tends to see around sixty to eighty guests come in and use their facilities each day when the weather's like this. Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. Holly Fifield, one of the founders, said they're happy to help.

