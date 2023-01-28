Read full article on original website
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Vernon Co., La Crosse Co. fire crews respond to house fire in Stoddard
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Fire crews from multiple towns worked together to put out a house fire in Stoddard on Tuesday night. The fire was called in shortly before 6 p.m. at a house on Lake Road. When firefighters arrived to the scene, there were flames coming out...
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
Winona Man Arrested for Domestic Assault and Other Charges
(KWNO)- Yesterday Morning, around 10:45 a.m. Winona Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred two days prior on the 27th. The victim, a female, stated that a verbal argument started with the assailant on the 27th, that followed with the assailant, Terrell Watkins, 34 of Winona, punching the victim in the mouth.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
'Revolting and indefensible': Eau Claire Police Chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis Police
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) -- The police chief in Eau Claire reacted to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers, releasing a statement Monday afternoon. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, TN is revolting and indefensible," Eau...
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
The Landing MN stands ready to help out during cold weather
ROCHESTER, Minn.-With very cold weather expected to continue this week, it's important to know about places you can go to if you need some assistance. The Landing MN tends to see around sixty to eighty guests come in and use their facilities each day when the weather's like this. Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. Holly Fifield, one of the founders, said they're happy to help.
