Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
Rochester Woman Sick of Winter Sings Relatable Song About It (WATCH)
We're all feeling the pain of winter. And not just figuratively, but literally, too. The air hurts my face right now when I go outside. I'm just impatiently waiting for spring and every once in a while I wonder if it would be possible to move to a warmer place. And that's kind of the mindset of a song sung by this Rochester, Minnesota woman.
10 Inexpensive Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Rochester
Valentine's Day is a crazy expensive holiday! Flowers can be pricey, then you have the chocolates, dinner out, and suddenly... there goes a couple hundred bucks. Let's be honest, with everything going up in price it can get harder and harder to justify a date like this. So I wanted to come up with a list of affordable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Rochester, MN.
Everything You Need to Know About Popular Social-ICE Event in Rochester
Finally, after two years, one of the biggest, outdoor parties in Southeast Minnesota is coming back. Social-ICE is downtown Rochester's iconic ice festival and is one party that you won't want to miss. Thankfully, you don't have to wait too long because it is back on the schedule in February.
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0