What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who starred for Blackhawks, dead at 84
Bobby Hull, a hockey legend whose career spanned the NHL and the World Hockey Association, has died. He was 84. The cause of his death was not immediately known.
Who was Bobby Hull?
BOBBY Hull made a name for himself competing in the National Hockey League. Sadly, the Canadian ice hockey player died on January 30, 2023, at the age of 84, and now fans want to know more about him. Who was Bobby Hull?. Robert "Bobby" Hull was a former professional ice...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
BLOG: Patrick Sharp on Transition from Player to Broadcaster
Sharp joins Chelios, Cohen and Vosters on the Blackhawks Insider Podcast this week where he reflects on his time as a Blackhawk to being part of the NBC Sports Chicago team. This week during the All-Star break, former Blackhawk winger and current hockey analyst Patrick Sharp joined theBlackhawks Insider Podcast. He discussed his most memorable career moments, and what it has been like to be on the other side of the ice as an analyst.
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Caps Finish Trip in Columbus
The Caps conclude what has been a rather unremarkable January on Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Washington entered the month on the heels of its best month of the season - a dominant December in which they rolled up an 11-2-2 record - but it has followed up with a decidedly ordinary 5-7-1 mark in the month of January.
Preview: February 1 at Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a seventh consecutive win tonight, as they close out their pre-All-Star break schedule against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 33-9-8 (74 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Los...
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
Bobby Hull Dies at 84: Hockey Star Was Known as “The Golden Jet”
NHL star Bobby Hull, the so-called “Golden Jet” of hockey, has died, though his cause of death is not yet known. The Chicago Blackhawks announced the athlete’s death on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 30. “The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972,” the team’s statement read.
The 30 key moments in Gary Bettman's 30 years in the NHL
From expansion to TV deals to outdoor games and more, here are the moments that define Bettman's three-decade tenure.
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The Flames have assigned Duehr, Pelletier, and Gilbert to the AHL. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 29, 2023. The Flames have assigned forwards Walker Duehr and...
Jets celebrate Black History Month through February and at Feb. 28 game
WINNIPEG, Feb. 1, 2023 - Throughout the month of February, the Winnipeg Jets will celebrate Black History Month along with the NHL. As part of the NHL's larger Hockey is for Everyone initiative, Black History Month celebrates diversity in hockey, past and current players and helps to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.
Oceans Unknown: Steven Lorentz
The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in North Carolina as part of their five-game road trip, we thought it was only right to have Steven Lorentz give us a tour of his old stomping grounds.
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days. The...
