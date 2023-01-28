Read full article on original website
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
A man accused of torturing women is using dating apps to look for victims, police say
A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Oregon — years after being charged with holding another woman captive in Nevada — remains both on the run and active on dating apps, authorities say. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is considered "an extremely dangerous suspect" and is...
DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document search
The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement. Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He...
Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). KOCHERGA: After U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check immigration documents, they ask people if they're bringing anything from Mexico, including food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: No? No food, especially meats, nothing like that? No chicken eggs, nothing?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Nothing. KOCHERGA: CBP officers have...
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment
More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it?
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with CalMatters reporter Nadia Lopez about the challenges California may face as it tries to reach its climate goal of zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2035. William Troop. Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish,...
