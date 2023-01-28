Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
EthBoy NFT Painting Continues to Evolve With Fourth Edition
EthBoy, the non-fungible token (NFT) painting of Vitalik Buterin in a harlequin suit, is minting another edition on Tuesday in celebration of the Ethereum co-founder's birthday. Trevor Jones, the artist behind the NFT...
CoinDesk
Achieving Economic Gender Parity With Shelley Zalis
Kamz is joined by Shelley Zalis, also known as "chief troublemaker"!Shelley Zalis is the CEO of The Female Quotient, an equality services company that creates platforms for women and solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. Through its signature Equality Lounge® at key industry conferences around the globe, Zalis and the FQ are connectors for the largest global community of mission-driven business leaders.
CoinDesk
Doodles 2 NFT Mint Opens, Dooplicators Price Soars on OpenSea
Whimsical non-fungible token (NFT) collection Doodles' mint passes for its latest collection Doodles 2 are getting a pump following its release Tuesday night. According to data from secondary marketplace OpenSea, the Dooplicator collection,...
CoinDesk
Artists Weigh In on the Battle Over NFT Creator Royalties
In June 2021, during my first-ever interview with a prominent non-fungible token (NFT) collector, I learned about a Web3 silver bullet. As a freshly self-employed writer who left a salaried media job to pursue a freelance career, scarcity was on my mind.
CoinDesk
What's Holding DAOs Back?
In 2021, DAOs broke out of their blockchain confines and spilled out into the real world. Up until that point, most decentralized autonomous organizations stuck to managing financial protocols or stewarding digital assets. Buoyed...
CoinDesk
DeFi Marketplace Archimedes Raises $4.9M in Seed Round Led by Hack VC
Archimedes, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing marketplace that is launching this month, has secured another round of funding, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The recently closed seed-funding round of $4.9...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Celsius Network Accused of Running a Ponzi Scheme
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius...
CoinDesk
Ripple Sold $226M of XRP in Q4; Sees Strong Growth in On-Demand Liquidity Product
Ripple sold $226 million worth of XRP tokens, net of purchases, in Q4, the firm said in itsXRP markets report. The centralized fintech company builds global payment products and developed the XRP payment system,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Borrow $70M From B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) agreed to borrow $70 million from investment bank B. Riley to replace an existing facility and keep the company running as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
CoinDesk
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Company SIimba Chain Received $30M Funding Increase From US Air Force
Indiana-based blockchain firm Simba Chain, which has worked with the U.S. military on various projects in recent years, has received a $30 million increase in funding. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has granted Simba...
CoinDesk
Voyager Creditors Reject Alameda’s Attempt to Recover $446M
Anattempt by defunct crypto trading firm Alameda Research to extract $446 million it made in loan repayments to bankrupt Voyager Digital has been rejected by both the creditors' committee and Voyager itself, according to court filings.
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
