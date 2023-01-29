ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half

 4 days ago

Two people are dead after a horrific car crash on Staten Island early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call about the crash about 4:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows a white Dodge sedan split in half on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp.

Police say the man who was driving lost contol of the car, struck a utility pole and a brick wall, splitting the vehicle in half.

A 23-year-old woman was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 30-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Staten Island University North in stable condition.

Officials say the driver was taken into custody after an investigation.

Comments / 37

Geoffrey
4d ago

Not for the inexperienced driver. Should only be available to someone who’s responsible enough to handle a Dodge Challenger. My condolences to all family and friends

Reply(1)
9
newt_pins0z
3d ago

Driver always has minor injuries while passenger dies or is severely injured. Sad sad sad. Possible speed? RIP young lady 🙏🏼 condolences to her family.

Reply(1)
6
Queen
4d ago

Wow, my condolences to their loved ones 💔💔💔💔 Anyone who survives an incident as horrific as this is blessed to still be alive.

Reply
7
 

