2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half

Two people are dead after a horrific car crash on Staten Island early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call about the crash about 4:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows a white Dodge sedan split in half on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp.

Police say the man who was driving lost contol of the car, struck a utility pole and a brick wall, splitting the vehicle in half.

A 23-year-old woman was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 30-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Staten Island University North in stable condition.

Officials say the driver was taken into custody after an investigation.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News