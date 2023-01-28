ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rob moore
4d ago

sounds like a potential Darwin ward award winner gee. let's see. let's skimboard in a stagnant pond in South Florida and see what happens lol

Gerald Mullen
3d ago

we Floridians we understand the wildlife you never drop your guard whether you're fishing in a pond or skimboarding at the beach Florida also has a wide variety of predators you must be careful.

Schatz DME
4d ago

@etskimss is blessed to be alive. Personally, I do not understand why @etskimss played with his life like that. Are they suicidal ❓ No sane Floridian would skim board

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
995qyk.com

Florida Man Busted For Pointing Laser At Pinellas County Sheriff’s Chopper

Florida man busted for pointing laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s chopper. On Thursday, a man was arrested for shining a laser at a helicopter belonging to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred while the helicopter was flying over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South. The helicopter’s pilot reported that the green laser lighting device was pointed at his eyes multiple times, causing minor pain. As a precaution, the pilot landed the helicopter in an open field at Fort DeSoto Park.
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
