Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Supportive Housing Teams Include Kosciusko And Marshall County Organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing have announced the five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. The teams, which include organizations from Kosciusko and Marshall counties, were selected through a competitive process. Each...
inkfreenews.com
Trine University Announces Leadership Change
ANGOLA — Trine University has named John Shannon president of the Angola-based institution, succeeding Earl Brooks, who is retiring from the post this spring. The university says while Brooks is retiring the presidency, he will start serving in the newly-created role of university chancellor. Shannon, who currently serves as...
inkfreenews.com
James Files For WL Clerk-Treasurer
WARSAW — A second candidate is running for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer. Heather James, who currently represents Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council, filed Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31. She joins current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier in running as a Republican for the position. James also withdrew her...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana State Police Announces Summer Camp Dates
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and Indiana Troopers Youth Services recently announced the dates for their 2023 ISP Summer Camps. Pioneer Camps (ages 11-14, by recommendation only) Mounds Park Camp: June 12-15 Lincoln Pioneer Camp: June 19-22 Mollenhour Camp: June 26-29 Law Camps (sixth, seventh and eighth grade) Anderson...
inkfreenews.com
Susanna Barr
Susanna Barr, 60, Pierceton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Susanna was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Gladys (DenBleyker) Saint. She was united in marriage to Frank Duane Barr II on June 30, 1984, in Lansdale, Pa., who preceded her Feb. 16, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Indiana State Police Captain Recognized For 35 Years Of Service
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter presented Captain Kevin Smith with a medallion for his 35 years of service with the department. Captain Smith currently serves as the Area II Commander for the Enforcement Division, where he oversees the field operations for...
inkfreenews.com
Abbott, Snow Invite Local Students To Page At Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — State Reps. Dave Abbott (R-Rome City) and Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to Abbott, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist...
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
inkfreenews.com
Norma J. Shepherd — UPDATED
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Norma was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Linden and Lillie (Elliot) Miller. She has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1950. She was united in marriage to Talmadge Shepherd on Oct. 13, 1961, who preceded her Aug. 7, 2008.
inkfreenews.com
Laurette Elizabeth Ritz
Laurette Elizabeth (née Conover) Ritz, 97, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She died in the loving care of Grace Village Health Care. She was born at home to a large family on Jan. 8, 1926, in Whig Lane, Salem County,...
inkfreenews.com
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, affectionately known by all as Marlene, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born on March 1, 1949, in Peru. She was one of eight children born to Phyllis...
inkfreenews.com
Hope N. Sutherlin — UPDATED
Hope N. Sutherlin, 49, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Hope was born Jan. 3, 1974. She is survived by her husband, John Sutherlin, Warsaw; their children, Angela (Zach) Dunham, Ashton Nichter, Jeremy Sutherlin, Abigail Nichter, Chase Nichter, Samantha Garman and Austin Nichter, all of Warsaw, Brandon (Jessica) Cochran-Sutherlin, Sellers Lake, Desiree (Kendall) Nichols and Tiphanie Nichter, both of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Myron ‘Bo’ Childs
Myron “ Bo” Childs, 78, Macy, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Myron Larry was born March 16, 1944. Bo and Gloria Joan Hartley were married on May 5, 1969. Left to cherish the memories of Bo are his wife Gloria; four children, Larry Childs, Painesville, Ohio, Mark (Sharon) Childs, Leroy, Ohio, Angela (Jay) Nichols, Ashtabula, Ohio and Joseph Childs, Kokomo; son-in-law Jeff Hodson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Eugene Vetor
Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942. On July 30, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Kline. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Vetor, North Manchester; sons, Jackson (Linda) Vetor, Portland, Tenn. and Darrell (JoRetta) Vetor, Beaver Dam Lake; daughters, Patty (Robert) Gray, Wabash and Sarah (Mathew) Jones, Wabash; brother, Jimmie (Mary) Vetor, Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Clifford, Warsaw; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Commissioners Hear Crows Nest Drive Drainage Concerns
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Commissioners have heard concerns regarding drainage into Lake Wawasee. At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Carson LLP Attorney Andy Boxberger spoke. He represents Jim Marcuccilli, who lives at Woodys Lane, Syracuse, by the lake. Marcuccilli is concerned about silt along the...
inkfreenews.com
Dr. James Lindemulder Joins Goshen Physicians OB/GYN
GOSHEN — Board certified obstetrician and gynecologist James Lindemulder, DO, is joining Goshen Physicians OB/GYN on March 1. He specializes in women’s health care, including minimally invasive surgical techniques, routine checkups and screenings and care throughout pregnancy. “Dr. Lindemulder brings more than three decades of experience in treating...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Tax Cap Proposal Would Help Homeowners But Hurt School Corporations
Property owners could get temporary tax relief under a top Indiana lawmaker’s bill that seeks to stymie the impacts of high assessments last spring. A new study projects homeowners’ bills payable this year could increase as much as 15%. That’s more than double what previous reports estimated for the upcoming bills.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Long
Jerry Wayne Long, 79, Wabash, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 3, 1943. He married Lana A. Ball on Feb. 29, 1964. He is survived by his wife, Lana Long, Wabash; five children, Stephanie (John) Stambaugh, Wabash,...
Comments / 0