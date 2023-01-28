Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Propane tanker overturned on NC 12 in Hatteras village
At 5:38 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, a propane tanker was reported turned over on the side of NC 12 near the area of the Sea Gull Motel in Hatteras village. Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary are operating on a two-hour delay. Unless changed, buses were set to start running around 8:30 a.m. for the elementary school and 9:30 a.m. for the secondary school.
outerbanksvoice.com
Three suspects in Manteo ABC robbery arrested
The Manteo Police reported that three suspects charged with larceny from the ABC store in Manteo were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The suspects, two females and one male, were reported to be driving a silver 2008 Mercedes when they entered the store and began taking items at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Before their arrest, the Manteo Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle while asking for public assistance in locating them.
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare school board to discuss home-schoolers playing sports
The Dare County Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the board to discuss the proposed policy for home-school student participation in Dare County Schools athletics.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions
Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Workshop set for pruning ornamental trees and shrubs
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will present a workshop for both professionals and homeowners who want to learn how to properly prune their ornamental trees and shrubs. The workshop is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 1-2:45 p.m. Register online for this free workshop at pruning.eventbrite.com. The...
