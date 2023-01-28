Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
UH Big 12 schedule 2023: Houston Cougars host national championship runners-up TCU, Texas Longhorns
Southwestern Conference traditionalists in H-Town, this schedule is definitely for you. Check out when UH faces their new conference mates this fall.
First Big 12 schedule for the University of Houston released
Below is when and where UH will be playing, now that they're part of the Big 12. October 12 vs. West Virginia (Thursday)
uhcougars.com
Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion
HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Houston to enter prolonged cold spell as winter front envelops Texas
The mercury is set to drop in Houston after two straight months of unseasonably warm weather.
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
fox4news.com
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'
The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
fox8live.com
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Heavy rainfall, possible severe storms expected for Sunday
Houston weather: Heavy rainfall, possible severe storms expected for Sunday. Houston - While today is not a repeat of Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are possible. The front makes it to the coast, but stalls leading to periods of rain all week. Monday will be cloudy,...
